Man dies after house fire

A 28-year-old man has died following a house fire in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

The incident happened at a flat in Queens Avenue during the early hours of Friday morning.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which is believed to be accidental.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were initially called to the scene just after 2.30am, following a report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding in a flat. While in attendance firefighters noticed blackened windows in a neighbouring first floor flat.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately entered that property and rescued a man from the living room of the flat. Sadly he died at the scene. A fire in the kitchen of the property had burnt itself out.”

Firefighters also carried out gas readings in the flat that the initial call was received to, and low levels of carbon monoxide were detected as a result of the fire in the neighbouring property.

The spokesperson added: “Firefighters dealt with this. One adult and two children were out of the flat on arrival of fire crews. “

Three fire appliances were in attendance at these incidents, two from Cookstown and one from Dungannon fire station.

Extending its sympathies to the victim’s family, the NIFRS said the tragic incident, which has occurred during Fire Safety Week 2018, “emphasises the importance of following our basic fire safety advice, including having working smoke alarms and the need to test them once a week”.

It added: “We will have our Community Advice and Support Team in the area tomorrow supporting and offering fire safety advice to the local community.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson has expressed his sadness at the death of the 28-year-old man, adding it has come as a “shock” to the local community.

“This is a terrible tragedy and my deepest sympathies go out to the young man’s family and friends,” he said.