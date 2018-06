Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew has said a man “tragically drowned” on Saturday in Co Tyrone.

In a press statement issued on Saturday night, Ms Gildernew said the incident happened in the village of Benburb.

Ms Gildernew commented: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family who I am sure are heartbroken today.

“I am calling on everyone to be extremely careful and cautious during this current hot spell when in loughs and rivers.”