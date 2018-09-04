Married couple in their 70s killed in crash with lorry

Two people have died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry in Co Tyrone yesterday.

The crash happened on the Doogary Road in Omagh.

Inspector Keir Kitt said: “The collision on the Doogary Road was reported to us at 2:55pm and involved a gold-coloured Volvo car and a red-coloured Scania articulated lorry.

“Sadly, the occupants of the Volvo car – a married couple aged in their 70s - died at the scene of the collision.

“The lorry driver was uninjured.”

Inspector Kitt continued: “I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Doogary Road between 2:30pm and the time the collision was reported to us to contact us.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision, or believe they saw the Volvo car prior to the collision.

“Please call 101, quoting reference 760 of 03/09/18.”