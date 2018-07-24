Massive growth for leading wheelchair converter

TBC Conversions Ltd, Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle conversion company, has recorded a 40% growth in sales of wheelchair accessible vehicles over the last 12 months.

Based on the same period last year (June 2017 - June 2018), the firm converted and sold 481 Mobility vehicles with almost 80% of these exported to the GB market. Established in 2006, TBC Conversions Ltd is based in a purpose-built factory in Dungannon and employs 55 people.

Converting vehicles for wheelchair drivers and passengers, as well as minibuses and taxis for the commercial and public sector, plus specialist conversions that include refrigeration units, TBC Conversions Ltd is now one of the largest retailer of Mobility vehicles in the UK.

David Donnell, Managing Director of TBC Conversions explained: “Our growth is down to customer care and innovation. No two customers are the same and we treat each as individuals, ensuring that the vehicle conversions they require exceed their expectations. It’s this policy that led us down the path of innovation. We now fit as standard our own rear door seal reducing noise and heat loss. We have also pioneered a two-piece ultra-light ramp for ease of use.”

As the only company in Northern Ireland to have attained the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Recognised Convertor status the company is trusted and relied upon by manufacturers and customers alike. David Donnell added: “Over the last year we have built a partnership and network with nearly 20 Volkswagen dealerships across UK and Ireland and plan to build upon this. A strong production calendar across the next 12 months, which encompasses minibus, wheelchair accessible and specialist conversions for the public and private sector will ensure future trading is strong. Throughout the business we employ highly qualified experts and have a commitment to engineering excellence and customer service. We work hard to ensure that all our vehicles are designed, built and delivered with intelligence, empathy and care and it’s on these foundations we will continue to grow.”