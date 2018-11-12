McAvoy Group get £15m contract to build hospital wing in Northumbria

The Dungannon-based McAvoy Group has been awarded its largest healthcare project to date – a £15m contract for the offsite construction of a new wing at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Due for completion in Spring 2019, the 6,500m2 three-storey building will be manufactured at the Group’s offsite production centres in Dungannon and Lisburn. The first floor will be fitted out as part of this contract to accommodate one of the UK’s first purpose-designed Ambulatory Care units, with the other two floors fitted out in the next phase of the development.

The Ambulatory Care Unit will provide medical, surgical and nurse practitioner-led care in a relaxed and comfortable environment, allowing up to 150 patients to be treated the same day across four specialisms, without the need for hospital admissions. This will help to de-congest the emergency department, allowing patients to be seen by the most appropriate clinician earlier and offering an enhanced service for the local community.

The new wing is being constructed by McAvoy using an advanced offsite solution to reduce the build programme by half to less than 12 months. This will help Northumbria Healthcare Trust to meet the rising demand for patient services in the region and maintain its position as a world leader in emergency medicine.

Raymond Millar, Construction Director of The McAvoy Group, “We are again pushing the boundaries of offsite construction. This is a highly complex project on a live hospital site. We are integrating with the design of the existing hospital and using offsite construction to deliver the building to a very short programme, achieve exceptional value for money and to the Trust’s stringent quality standards. We have developed a hybrid solution which incorporates both offsite and in-situ building methods and are maximising fit-out in the factory for this first phase to enhance quality and reduce disruption to staff and patients.”

Commenting on the use of offsite construction, Robert Sanderson, Deputy Director of Capital Projects at Northumbria Healthcare FML said, “With this new development, the Trust is demonstrating a dynamic approach with its use of modern methods of construction. The quality of the facility to meet the clinical requirements is our main driver for a McAvoy offsite solution. We will also benefit from a huge reduction in the build programme – from at least two years to just 12 months. This will bring enormous benefits for reducing waiting times in A&E next year and the new ambulatory care unit will enable us to assess, treat and discharge patients more quickly.”

Dr Eliot Sykes, Clinical Director for Surgery and Elective Care at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said, “The new ambulatory care unit is fantastic news for the Trust and will make an immediate and very real difference to our patients. Once open, it will significantly enhance our ability to manage peaks in demand whilst still providing dedicated ambulatory care. We are very much looking forward to the project being finished and are grateful that it will be finished so quickly.”

The dedicated, 2000m2 facility for ambulatory care will provide services in medicine, surgery, gynaecology and orthopaedics. Facilities include waiting areas; interview, assessment, and treatment rooms; plaster room with mobile x-ray; trolley bays; patient lounges; ultrasound; single ensuite rooms; nurse’s station; staff rest room; clinical stores; utility rooms, and an open-plan office.

For further information about offsite solutions for healthcare buildings, visit www.mcavoygroup.com, call 028 8774 0372 or email info@mcavoygroup.com.