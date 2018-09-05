McCallion’s say thanks for life-saving rescue

A Tyrone family who was rescued by Bundoran RNLI earlier this summer has returned to the lifeboat station to present €5,000 to the volunteer crew, proceeds of a successful fundraising event.

Ryan, Fianche, Cahir, Beth and Marie McCallion from Drumquin, held a coffee morning at their home following the rescue in May which saw three members of the

Brenda Patton (seventh from right) presenting a cheque for Euro 6,000 on behalf of Avalon to Tony McGowan, Bundoran RNLI, pictured with family members and members of the Donagher family from Ballyshannon at the pier in Bundoran.

family get caught in a rip current off the main beach in Bundoran.

Bundoran RNLI’s inshore lifeboat responded and the crew administered casualty care while the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo was also tasked.

Some 300 people visited the McCallion’s coffee morning and €5,000 was raised.

Tony McGowan, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We are overwhelmed by this generous donation from them McCallion family and we want to sincerely thank them and everyone who supported their coffee morning. We were happy to be of assistance to the family when they got into difficulty earlier this year and we were delighted that the rescue resulted in a good outcome for everybody.”

Bundoran RNLI received another substantial donation for €6,000 from Avolon Aerospace Leasing Co. Ltd in Dublin, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the

drowning of brothers Brendan and Thomas Patton and their cousin Eddie Donagher in a fishing tragedy in Donegal Bay. The cheque was presented to the station by

Brendan’s daughter Brenda, an employee of the company.

Mr McGowan said: “This was an awful tragedy and we are grateful to Brenda and Avolon for thinking of the station in this way to mark the 30th anniversary of the

drowning of Brendan, Thomas and Eddie. This is a huge sum of money which will now go towards equipping our lifeboat and station and enabling our volunteers to continue their work in saving lives at sea.”