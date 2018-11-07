Mia and Madison are Supervalu superstars

Two inspirational individuals from Tyrone have been shortlisted for the SuperValu SuperStars awards and will attend a prestigious awards ceremony at Titanic Hotel on November 21.

Now in its second year, the initiative recognises those who had gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need. The campaign launched in June and received hundreds of inspiring nominations.

Mia Gervin, aged 11 from Coalisland has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Young SuperStar category at the SuperValu SuperStars Awards.

The two local heroes are among more than 30 finalists from across Northern Ireland shortlisted within the categories of Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar, Social Enterprise SuperStar and SuperValu Action Cancer SuperStar.

Among the County Tyrone finalists are Mia Gervin, aged 11 from Coalisland and Madison Weir, aged 9 from Aughnacloy who are shortlisted for the title of Young SuperStar. Both youngsters amazed the judges with their inspiring stories and will be recognised for their achievements.

The glittering finalists’ ceremony will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine and the overall winner will walk away with £1,000 and a £1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice. All other finalists will receive SuperValu vouchers.

Stephen Bogle, SuperValu Brand Manager said: “The SuperValu SuperStars campaign uncovers and recognises remarkable individuals from all parts of the community who have gone beyond the call of duty. As well as rewarding kids and adults who have done something remarkable, the introduction of additional categories this year means we will be able to reward the work done by people in the social enterprise sector, in community groups and even among SuperValu colleagues who work tirelessly all year to raise funds for Action Cancer. There were so many fantastic and unique entries this year and the judging process is never an easy task, but we have an extremely strong group of finalists and the winner will be a very deserving one.”

Judge and host of SuperValu SuperStars, Pamela Ballantine added: “I’m thrilled to be part of this amazing initiative which rewards those who are doing good things in communities right across Northern Ireland. There is a lot of incredible work being done by individuals, both kids and adults, that goes completely unrewarded and this campaign offers the chance for some of this work to be recognised. I can’t wait to meet all of our finalists on November 21 in the Titanic Hotel.”

SuperValu SuperStars’ media partners are The Sun and U105 and the initiative is sponsored by Denny, Action Cancer, Robinsons and Dove.