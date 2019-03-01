Mid Ulster Council Awards £300K to community projects

Six local groups have been awarded a total of £300,000 for capital projects from a new Mid Ulster District Council grant programme.

The funding comes from a new ‘Capital Discretionary Grant’ which has been specifically developed for community-led projects which involve the construction and enhancement of local facilities.

Three groups, Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church Community Group, Ballinderry Shamrocks GAC and Kildress Wolfe Tones GAC will each receive £50,000 towards the costs of new community hub buildings. Ballymaguigan St Trea’s has also been awarded £50,000 towards the replacement of an existing community building, while Pomeroy Plunkett’s GAC receives the same amount to support the third phase of its development work which includes pitch re-surfacing and carpark and access works.

The final grant recipient is Dungannon’s Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club which will use its funding of £50K towards the creation of changing rooms, a community room, toilets and carpark works.

Councillor Sean McPeake, Chair of the Council, has welcomed the Council’s continued commitment to investing in local communities: “While the Council awards over £750K in grants every single year for everything from arts, culture, sports to events and community development, we identified a clear need for a specific programme which would contribute to the substantial costs associated with major construction projects.

“This is further evidence of the Council’s commitment to investing in local communities and I am delighted that 6 groups from across the district will now benefit from significant financial support”.

The Capital Discretionary Grant Programme will open again for applications in November 2019.