Mid Ulster MP welcomes intervention of Police Ombudsman in Greenvale tragedy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said establishing the facts of what occurred on St Patrick’s night in Cookstown must be a priority for the Police Ombudsman.

The Mid-Ulster MP was speaking after the announcement that the initial police operation at the Greenvale Hotel has been referred to the Police Ombudsman

Mr Molloy said: “The priority must be establishing the facts around the tragedy that unfolded at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s night resulting in the deaths of three young people.

“Families must have confidence in this investigative process and therefore the intervention of the Police Ombudsman is to be welcomed.

“The heart-broken families of the three teenagers have a right to expect a full, thorough and comprehensive investigation.

“It is important nothing distracts from this process and that the investigation refocuses on determining what happened so the families get the necessary answers.”