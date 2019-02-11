Mountain bikers give Davagh a thumbs up

Davagh Forest’s ‘Stream Trail’ has been officially named Northern Ireland’s Favourite Trail Section in the prestigious National MountainBikeNI Awards.

The Awards, organised by MountainBikeNI.com and supported by Chain Reaction Cycles, are voted on by mountain bikers from all over Northern Ireland and highlight the high standard of mountain bike trails and MTB friendly services offered by local businesses and tourism providers.

The Stream Trail at Davagh Forest beat off other top trail sections from Rostrevor and Castlewellan.

This is the second time this prize has been won by Mid Ulster since the Awards began in 2014.

Almost 800 votes were cast by the mountain bike community and the volume of voters reflects the increased growth of mountain biking in the region.

The Stream Trail makes up one short section of the trails at Davagh Forest that is much loved by mountain bikers. Combining fast paced corners with wide satisfying berms and a few rock gardens for good measure, it’s a loop which can be ridden multiple times.

The wider trails at Davagh Forest boast 16km of red trails and a further 10.5km of easier blue and green options.

They cater for all ages and abilities – from complete beginners to those searching for that all-important adrenaline fix, and there is also a skills park and pump track on site.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said, “Mid Ulster District Council is thrilled that Davagh Forest Mountain Bike Trails have been recognised in these awards.

“To see hundreds of mountain bikers who are users of the trails vote for the Stream Trail is fantastic, and such success is indicative of the substantial investment that has been made in mountain biking and trails at Davagh by the Council.

“Davagh Forest continues to bring people from all over the world to the area and in doing so, provides a tangible economic benefit to the area.”