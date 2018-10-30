Mountfield one step from glory

A LOCAL kitchen designer and manufacturer has proven that being based in rural Tyrone doesn’t put you at any disadvantage as they find themselves just one step from glory in one of the kitchen industry’s leading national awards.

Following an extensive selection process, Mountfield Kitchens of Mulnafye Road have reached the final three in the Retail Showroom category in the prestigious Irish Kitchen Trade Awards 2018.

The visiting team of judges were suitably impressed by their expansive showroom setup, which contains no less than 14 kitchens on display, to suit every style, taste and pocket.

As well as offering first class customer service and commitment.

The local family owned and operated Mountfield Kitchens will celebrate their 40th year in business in 2019, and have maintained a reputation as one of the province’s, and indeed the country’s, premier kitchen design and supply operations.

Mickey and his family now eagerly await the final outcome of the judges deliberations, with the winners announced as part of a star-studded gala event in Belfast’s Titanic venue at the end of November.

They are one of three showrooms from the island of Ireland in the running for the 2018 title.