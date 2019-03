Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has condemned a gun attack on a house in Loughview Gardens in Coalisland.

The Mid Ulster MP said: “This gun attack on a house in Coalisland was wrong and I condemn it.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this attack but it must have been a traumatic experience for those in the house, including children, and those living nearby.

“There is no place for these type of attacks in our society and they must end.”