Mural celebrates Moygashel’s roots

A community cohesion project supported has resulted in the creation of a mural that showcases the rich history of Moygashel, Dungannon.

The Housing Executive financially supported the talents of artist Fiona Stewart from Bohemian Tree Design, who worked with Year 5 pupils from Howard Primary School

Unveiling of new mural in Moygashel, Howard Primary School Moygashel pupils worked with artist Phyllis McWilliams supported by Housing Executive. Included are Fiona Stewart, artist; Victor McNickle, Moygashel Residents Group; Phyllis McWilliams, Principal, Howard Primary School and Michael Dallat, Mid Ulster Area Manager, NIHE with pupils from Howard Primary School'.

to transform a piece of wall on the site of the former linen mill café, now known as Apple Jacks.

Phyllis McWilliams, Principal of Howard Primary School in Moygashel, explained: “This mural is a celebration of the village’s linen mill industry interpreted by the creative imagination of our pupils. They really enjoyed coming together to make something that the entire community can be proud of. We are very proud of our Year 5 pupils who had the opportunity to be involved in the design and making of the mural. It really is a reflection of the hard work of every child.”

Michael Dallat, the Housing Executive’s Mid Ulster Area Manager said: “I am delighted that children from Howard Primary School have been able to make use of funding from our Community Cohesion programme to help regenerate the village and instill a real sense of civic pride. This is a fantastic example of how artwork can keep alive memories and celebrate the history of the linen mill. I hope that that this mural will be enjoyed for many years to come.”