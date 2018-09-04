Murdered members of Cookstown District LOL remembered at service

A service of remembrance for eight murdered members of Cookstown District Lodge LOL No 3 was held in the local Orange Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Relatives of the men were joined by friends and Orange brethren from across the Mid Ulster district.

The service was conducted by Presbyterian minister Rev Ivor Smith.

The brethren remembered were Henry Sandford, Robert (Robin) George Smyrl, John Eagleson, Trevor Winston Harkness, Raymond Andrew McNicol, Albert David Cooper, David Samuel Harkness and David Black.

Rev Smith reminded those attending that: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

He told those attending that the brethren would always be remembered by those who loved them.

The eight lodge members were murdered by Republican terrorists during the Troubles.

The bugler was Chris Donnelly while Jason Black played the pipes. Organist was Madeline Black.