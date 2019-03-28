My Life Obsession With The Undertones visits Playhouse

Eccles comedian Tony Kinsella saw The Undertones at Leeds University in 1981, as a wide-eyed student with ‘teenage dreams, so hard to beat’!

However in 2017, as a jaded, middle-aged lecturer, he saw a newly evolved version of the band in that same building.

As a result of that evolution, Tony is set to debut a show dedicated to the Derry rockers at The Playhouse on April 13.

The lecturer and comic’s previous shows include Shangri La La Land, which discussed Tony’s love of seminal 60s girl group The Shangri Las.

And now he returns with a show dedicated to another of his favourite acts: ‘More Jokes About Chocolate And Girls: My Life Long Obsession With The Undertones’.

“After watching The Undertones at Leeds University in 2017 as a ‘jaded and cynical lecturer’, I was left to ponder the iconic question at the start of Teenage Kicks …. ‘Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?’...” Tony explained. “In the 30-plus years between the two gigs, what became of my teenage dreams …and those of The Undertones? This is a show about underdogs, under-achievers and The Undertones … an ordinary group of lads with an extraordinary talent.”

Support is provided by singer, songwriter and author Steve O’Donoghue. Steve has recorded several albums and has supported brilliant artists including Aztec Camera, Squeeze, Martin Stephenson and The Daintees and Vinny Peculiar.

Tickets are £8 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.