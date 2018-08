Little Áron Gildernew, age 3, is pictured live on stage with his idol Nathan Carter. The duo were captured at the official press launch of ‘Gig at the Garden’ at Lissan House, Cookstown.

Over 10 acts will play at the two day event this Friday, August 10 and Saturday 11 with Country sensation Nathan Carter and Celtic rock band More Power to your Elbow headlining the event.