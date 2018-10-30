Nationalist politicians urged to show leadership on 'Coalisland rioting'

Nationalist councillors are being asked to show leadership with regard to anti-social behaviour in the Coalisland area associated with Halloween.

Dungannon DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson claimed "the annual rioting" in the area clearly showed where the risk to people and property truly lies.

"Mid Ulster Council seem focused on targeting the 11th Night culture celebrations in July which only required two neighbourhood police officer to police the four bonfire sites in the Dungannon area, with not one recorded police incident," he said.

"Yet the nightly, organised anti-social behaviour which has been occurring over a number of weeks leading up to the end of October, seems to be ignored by the Council.

"Police, and other reports of these incidents, describe road blocks, organised fights and thefts of various materials. One such case was reported by the PSNI on Social media: 'Tonight we received a report of 40 plus youths on Washingbay Road in Coalisland gathering tyres and blocking the road. As a result we have seized over 100 tyres.'

" This criminal, riotous behaviour is unacceptable and has been swept under the carpet for too long. "

Councillor Cuthbertson said residents are living in fear in these areas. "Where might I ask is the political leadership which so many nationalist councillors called for during the summer?" he added.