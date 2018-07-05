New £82K council sweeper keeps Mid Ulster’s town centres clean and tidy

A new £82K machine is making a clean sweep of Mid Ulster town centres.

Specially equipped to cleanse the pavement surfaces installed in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt as part of the public realm enhancements, the ‘City Master’ sweeper received funding of £70K from the Department for Communities (DfC), with the remaining investment provided by Mid Ulster District Council.

Viewing the new sweeper in action in the district, Councillor Kenneth Reid, Chairperson of the Council’s Environment Committee, said: “The public realm works in our three main towns represented significant investment from both the DfC and the Council, and so maintaining the quality finishes is obviously important.

“This new modern sweeper, employing the latest equipment, will assist greatly and I’m pleased to see it now operational in the core of our retail areas”.

The state-of-the art machine also has additional features, including a scrubbing and sweeping deck and winter maintenance equipment.