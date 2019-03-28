New Coalisland Town Centre Forum meets

Representatives of the new Coalisland Town Centre Forum are pictured at the first meeting
The first meeting of a new Town Centre Forum in Coalisland has taken place took place recently as part of regeneration plans for the town.

The forum, which has a membership drawn from the private, public, community and voluntary sectors, is now Coalisland’s umbrella body for the co-ordination and support of town centre regeneration projects including a £3.3m public realm scheme, a state of the art leisure facility at Gortgonis and upgrades to the Canal walk.

The membership of the Coalisland Town Centre Forum is as follows: Torrent District Electoral Area members; Coalisland Community and Voluntary Representative; Coalisland Traders Association Representation; Deptartment for Infrastructure; Department for Communities; Translink; PSNI – Community Team; Coalisland Town Centre Traders; Mid Ulster Disability Forum; Mid Ulster District Council officials.

Newly appointed Chair of the Forum, Councillor Niamh Doris, said: “This is an exciting time to be part of a new representative group, given that the town is to be transformed as a result of a new multi-million pound investment in public realm and I look forward to the group’s positive contribution towards all aspects of work to revitalise Coalisland.