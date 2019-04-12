New date for Steph and Friends

Having sold out the first date of a new edition of her successful solo show An Evening with Steph & Friends, Stephanie Faloon has added another date, by popular request, on Sunday April 28 at the Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore.

Fresh for 2019, audiences at her new show will be treated to songs from some of the latest Broadway and West End box office hits such as Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress, alongside major motion picture musicals like The Greatest Showman and A Star Is Born. Tickets for this added performance are on sale now online from www.BardicTheatre.com.