New forum hoping to deliver for Maghera

The first meeting of the new Maghera Town Forum took place earlier this month with Councillor Brian McGuigan being elected as Chair.

The position of Vice Chair will be filled by a local trader at the next meeting.

The Forum comprises of business and community representatives, statutory agencies and Councillors from the Carntogher district electoral area. It was established following widespread consultation and subsequent preparation of Maghera’s Physical Development Framework and Action Plan which recommended that ‘the Council, agencies and groups come together to form a forum or partnership and work in a co-ordinated approach to ensure Maghera can achieve its full potential and become a destination town’.

The vision statement for Maghera’s Development Framework is to be ‘A vibrant welcoming place where people work in partnership to create a thriving town reflecting its unique culture and heritage’.

During the meeting members of the Forum received an update from council officers on a number of planned projects for Maghera including: Maghera Public Realm Scheme, the Redevelopment of Maghera High School Site, the Village Improvement Scheme, Maghera Leisure Centre upgrade, the Walled Garden summer event, Local Fibre Network Challenge Funding bid and the Business Improvement District Feasibility Study.

Speaking during the meeting Chair of the Forum, Councillor Brian McGuigan said, “The Forum provides us with the opportunity to work in a positive way to deliver regeneration projects in Maghera.”