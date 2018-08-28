New grants will benefit Draperstown communities

REG Power Management, who asset manage the three turbine Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm, located close to Draperstown, have committed £25,000 per annum to the Draperstown area as part of their community benefit programme which offers financial support to the communities in which their wind farms are located.

The Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund, which opens for applications on September 3, will be managed by REG Power Management and administered by The Workspace Group, offers grants of up to £2,000 to community and voluntary groups from within a four mile radius of the wind farm site.

The Fund encourages applications from community projects which are for the benefit of residents of this area.

£10,000 per annum will be distributed as grants through the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund with the remaining £15,000 per annum committed to assist in bringing the former Rural College/Derrynoid Centre site back into use for the benefit of the local Draperstown community.

Carey Green, REG Power Management commented “As a long-term asset manager of wind farms, REG Power Management believe it is important to be an active partner in communities where they are located which is why we have put in place a community benefit programme to support community development.”

Adele McIvor The Workspace Group, commented “We are delighted REG Power Management have chosen to support our Rural College/Derrynoid Centre project helping us take another step closer to making the project a reality. We also look forward to working in partnership with them to support other community projects in Draperstown through the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund.”

For more information on the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund contact Workspace Group on 028 7962 8113.