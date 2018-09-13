New housing development gets go-ahead in Magherafelt

A new housing development on the outskirts of Magherafelt has been given the go-head by planners despite several letters of objection.

The proposed development for Choice Housing Ireland Ltd, Belfast, is on land to the north of 15 Killyfaddy Road

The application is for five person three bed semi detached, and seven three person two bed detached and semi detached general needs houses associated access and site works.

It will be accessed directly off the Killyfaddy Road with the existing access to Leckagh Cottages being altered to access of the new road.

Members of Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee heard that there had been a total of 11 objections.

Eight of these raised issues such as the presence of Japanese Knotweed, density and over development, out of character with existing housing, and increase in traffic and road safety.

There were also concerns raised about possible anti-social behaviour and increased noise in the vicinity .

However, planners approved the application subject to a number of conditions.