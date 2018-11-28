New members always welcome

The annual enrolment service for the 1st Dungannon Company of The Boys’ Brigade took place recently in Dungannon Methodist Church when an excellent turnout of parents and friends were in attendance.

The Company Chaplain, the Rev William Newell, conducted the service and Officers were enrolled for 2018/19 session: Captain, Barry Espie; Lieutenants, Laura Espie, Andrea Lewis, Leanne McAree, Karon Wilson, Jack Wilson, Keith McAree; Warrant Officers, Stephen Burns, George Kingston, Richard Wright, Helpers, Zoe Espie and Holly McAree.

The N.C.O.’s for the session were enrolled: Sergeant, Peter Espie, Corporals, Jacob Smyth, James Anderson, Joshua Clarke and Luke Millar, Lance Corporals, Dylan Lewis, Jordan Moore, Patrick Hazelton, and Timothy Davidson. This was followed by the enrolment of the remainder of the Company Section, and also the Junior Section and the Anchor Boys Section.

The lessons were read by Matthew Smith from the Junior Section, and Joshua Clarke from the Company Section. The offering was taken by Zak Moore, Adam Watt, Dylan Lewis and Jordan Moore. Patrick Hazelton and Timothy Davidson were Porch Stewards, while the Colour Party was Stephen Burns, Jack Wilson, James Anderson and Luke Millar.

To mark the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice, the Company Captain, Barry Espie, and Company Chaplain, the Rev. William Newell, led an Act of Remembrance in conjunction with “The Battle’s Over – A Nation’s Tribute”. “The Last Post” was played by Keith McAree, followed by two minutes silence, and then the playing of “Reveille”. President’s Badges and Certificates were presented to L/Cpl Patrick Hazelton, L/Cpl Timothy Davidson, L/Cpl Dylan Lewis, and L/Cpl Jordan Moore. Mrs. Louise Bradley provided the music.

The session is open with busy programmes and activities, however recruits are still very welcome: Anchor Boys aged 4 (P1)-8, meet Mondays 6.30pm, Junior Section aged 8-11 meet Friday 7pm to 8.30pm and Company/Senior Sections aged 11+ meet Friday from 8pm to 10pm. All meetings are in the Parker Hall, Dungannon. The Company’s Annual Inspection and Display is on Saturday, April 13.