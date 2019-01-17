New modular housing solution is the future

The Dungannon-based McAvoy Group, the leading offsite construction specialist in Ireland and the UK, has received accreditation from BOPAS, the Buildoffsite Property Assurance Scheme, for its new modular housing solution.

This certification is the industry benchmark for quality and durability. It provides invaluable assurance to lenders that the McAvoy building system will deliver consistent performance for at least 60 years.

The McAvoy offsite housing system for multi-storey apartments, detached, semi-detached and terraced homes was assessed as part of a stringent accreditation process. This looked at best practice in key performance areas of each stage of project development – from concept and design to manufacture and construction.

Eugene Lynch, Managing Director of The McAvoy Group said: “More developers and housing providers than ever before are recognising the benefits of offsite construction to deliver affordable, high quality properties in less time. The BOPAS accreditation for the McAvoy building system will ensure mortgageability, giving investors and developers the assurance of the quality, reliability, durability and energy efficiency of our building solutions for housing.

“We have nearly 50 years of experience in the delivery offsite building projects across a range of sectors, including schools, hospitals, airports and offices. This expertise, combined with our extensive design and engineering programme, means we are well placed to help address some of the major challenges facing the housing sector – from the shortage of skilled labour in construction to the need for increased productivity in housebuilding to meet the rising demand for new homes.”

Tim Hall, Executive Director of Buildoffsite said: “It is fantastic to see The McAvoy Group expanding into the residential sector and building on their vast experience in other areas. The BOPAS scheme has created a benchmark for modular housing and gives lenders and insurers the reassurance of best practice. McAvoy is at the forefront of modular housing with its advanced offsite solutions for apartments and houses, independently endorsed with this widely accepted accreditation.”

The McAvoy approach to housing will reduce programme times by at least 50% compared to site-based construction. This will allow earlier occupation for public sector housing providers and generate a faster return on investment for private developers. It will use highly efficient and proven factory processes to deliver greater certainty of completion on time, on budget and to higher quality standards.

McAvoy works as a principal contractor on its housing projects, providing a full range of services including design, site preparation, building manufacture, fitting out and landscaping to ensure a seamless service and improved quality control for developers and housing providers.

BOPAS was established by Buildoffsite, BLP Insurance, the RICS and Lloyd’s Register to provide long-term assurance to lenders and valuers that homes built using non-traditional methods of construction offer longevity and reliability.