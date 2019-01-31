New Post Office opens near Moneymore

As part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a brand new branch has opened at Mace Littlebridge Country Stores, Moneymore.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new PO services are available 7am to 9pm; Monday – Friday and 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday amounting to 94 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch joins Coagh Post Office in bringing vital services to the local community.

Clive Serplus, Post Office Area Network Change Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

He said he was confident it would meet the needs of the community.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside our other branches, will ensure that people have easy access to our services.”