New scheme shows it’s never too late or early to get on your bike!

A brand new cycling pilot scheme supported by Mid Ulster District Council through its Good Relations service has proved that you’re never too old or young to get on your bike!

Promoting the value of intergenerational activities, the scheme provides a chance for groups of younger and older generations to come together to try out cycling proficiency in Council Public Parks, using the Cycle Pod based at Dungannon Leisure Centre.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, who was at the launch of the pilot project, said, “This is an innovative project which has the potential to contribute to the promotion of health and well-being by increasing opportunities for physical exercise and to the alleviation of loneliness and social isolation among the district’s older population, as well as providing a fun way to allow younger generations to relate to older generations by taking part in a common interest.

“Cycling is a great way to get fit and stay well for all ages. I would encourage anybody, young or old, who is inspired by this pilot project to take advantage of the free cycle pod resource at Dungannon Leisure Centre.”

The cycle pod, in place since 2014, provides free access to cycle training, bicycles and safety equipment. The project is delivered by CYCUL, a Nonprofit, Social Enterprise promoting cycling and cycle culture through events and projects. This project has been supported by The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Funding programme and administered by Mid Ulster District Council.

For more information about the Cycle Pod, contact Dungannon Leisure Centre on 028 8772 0370.