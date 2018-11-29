New Trocaire gifts set to ‘Help Grandparents’

People in Tyrone can provide life-saving support to families living in some of the poorest countries in the world this Christmas by supporting the ‘Gifts of Love’ campaign, Trocaire has said.

Launching the 2018 Christmas Gifts range, the development agency revealed that generous people across Co Tyrone spent over £36,700 on the charity’s gift campaign last year, allowing Trocaire to bring support to 1,764 families.

This support provided people in the developing world with clean water, essential seeds and tools, livestock and help with education, the charity said.

Longstanding Trocaire volunteer, Patricia McQuaid from Dungannon said: “Thank you to anyone who has ever bought a Trocaire gift. The gifts make a huge difference to the lives of people living in extreme poverty across the world. Something as simple as soap can save a life in war-torn South Sudan where it can stop the spread of deadly disease, and providing hot school lunches in Somalia can be the difference between children receiving an education or spending their days on the move with their families in search of food for survival”.

Since it was first launched in 2000, Trocaire’s Gifts Campaign has sold more than 920,000 gifts and raised over £33 million to support families affected by long-term poverty.

Patricia added: “The gifts really do have an immediate, practical and life-changing impact on the people who need them most across the world and I would like to thank the people of Co Tyrone for the incredible generosity they continue to show us each Christmas.”

There are 14 Trocaire gifts to choose from ranging in price from £5 to £1000 such as chicks, beehives and solar lamps. This year, there are also a number of new additions to the range including ‘Help for Grandparents’. This gift will support those in the developing world who are raising their grandchildren following the loss of parents to accidents, illness or war.

You can buy Trocaire gifts online at www.trocaire.org/gifts, by calling 0800 912 1200.