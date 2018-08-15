New Welding Academy gets go ahead

Four local companies have joined forces to offer 12 trainees the opportunity to become skilled in welding.

The seven week pre-employment Skills Academy supported by the Department for the Economy’s Assured Skill programme will be delivered by South West College, Dungannon Campus. After five weeks of college training, participants will then undertake a two week placement at Nugent Engineering, Mallaghan Engineering, Terex GB Ltd or Strickland Ireland.

Launching the Welding Academy, Ann Williamson Head of Employer Skills at the Department for the Economy said: “This pre-employment Skills Academy will provide participants with the skills needed to become a welder while also providing them with valuable work experience. The Engineering sector is hugely important to the economy. This Academy will help improve the skills of our workforce, provide employment opportunities in the community while at the same time ensuring that companies have access to the talent they need.”

Academy participants will receive £150 weekly training allowance. Upon successful completion of the Academy training and company placement, trainees will be interviewed for a position with one of the companies.

Ciaran McManus Head of Industry and Training at South West College said: “Engineering is a major sector of employment in the south west region. The College is committed to working in partnership with employers to help them attract, develop and nurture new talent.”

Visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills.