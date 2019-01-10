New Year’s Honour for Roberta Brownlee

Southern Health and Social Care Trust Chair, Roberta Brownlee has been awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours list.

Shane Devlin, Southern Trust Chief Executive congratulated Roberta on being given this prestigious award. He added: “This award is very well deserved recognition for Roberta’s commitment to health and social care, and her charitable fundraising work over the years - she has been a huge supporter of the Trust’s very successful charity of the year appeals. In a long and distinguished career, Roberta has used her considerable knowledge, skills and experience for the greater good of society in Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Brownlee, was appointed as Chair of the Southern Trust in March 2011. She was a Non Executive Director with the Trust since April 2007. Roberta was also a Non Executive Director of the former Southern Board and the former Armagh and Dungannon Trust. In 2015, Roberta was presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award at the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards as recognition for her contribution to nursing across a number of areas, not least the independent sector where she was praised for “being a visionary leader ahead of her time.”