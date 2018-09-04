NI mother-of-three killed in two-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-three from Northern Irelan who died in a road crash in the Republic of Ireland yesterday.

Joanne Tracey from Greencastle, Co Tyrone was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning on the M1 near Drogheda, Co Louth.

It is understood she had been driving back home from Dublin after supporting Tyrone in the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park at the weekend.

Mrs Tracey was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

As the small rural community of Greencastle struggles to come to terms with Mrs Tracey’s death, tributes have poured in on social media.

On woman wrote on Facebook: “Another life taken so tragically on our roads. Heart bleeds for family and friends. Thoughts and prayers with you all.” Another posted: “True what they say God only takes the best.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Clarke, who has known Mrs Tracey’s parents for over 30 years, said her sudden passing has come as a “real shock” to the tight-knit community.

He told the News Letter: “It is a terrible tragedy. She is from a well-known family and my thoughts go out to them, particularly her three boys.

“I understand she had been cheering on Tyrone in the All-Ireland final at the weekend and was driving home when the crash happened. It is very sad indeed.”

Mrs Tracey (née Donnelly) is survived by her sons Daire, Shea and Dannin and husband Kevin. She was a daughter of Jimmy and Phyllis, and a sister to five siblings.

Her funeral will leave her parents’ home in Omagh at 10.30am on Thursday, arriving at St Patricks Church, Greencastle for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.