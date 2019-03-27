NI road closed in both directions after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists are being advised that a road in Mid-Ulster has been closed after an earlier collision. The Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown is currently closed in both directions between the Ardcumber Road Junction and the Poplar Road due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place. Road closed NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to St Patrick’s Academy