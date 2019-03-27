NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to St Patrick’s Academy

NI Water’s Education team visited St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, to tell pupils in Key Stage 3 about how they can all reduce plastic by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap.

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with water bottles to encourage pupils to refill them with tap water and therefore reduce the amount of single use plastic bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas. Information on all of NI Water’s key messages and campaigns can be found by logging on to www.niwater.com.