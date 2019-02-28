Nicholas gets top business award

A Dungannon student is celebrating success after winning a top award at Ulster University Business School.

Nicholas Campbell, who is currently studying for a BSc Hons degree in Culinary Arts Management, won the Henderson Foodservice Award for achieving the best mark in the practical elements of the innovative food module at the annual Department of Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of Department said: “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellence of our students.

“We are very proud of their achievements and are confident that with the current growth in the local hospitality and tourism sectors, our graduates are well equipped to take on the challenges of managing and leading in these competitive market environments.”

Nicholas was presented with his award by Amanda Stewart, from sponsors Henderson Foodservice.

A total of 15 major awards were presented.

Sponsors included Hastings Hotels, Belfast City Council, Belfast Titanic Hotel, Crosskeys, Council Council (NI), da Vinci’s Hotel, Henderson Food Service, Northern Area CIMA, Suki Tea, Tourism NI, Origin Digital, Special Olympics, Bank of Ireland.