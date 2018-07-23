NIFRS recruitment drive in Mid Ulster

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has launched a recruitment drive for Community (Part-Time) Firefighters in Cookstown and Maghera Fire Stations.

An information evening will be held in Cookstown Station on July 30 and August 6 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm, while an similar event will be held in Maghera Station on July 31 and August 7 at the same times.

Community Firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues. They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to the following Fire Stations within five minutes of being alerted by pager in these parts of Mid Ulster.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service explains: “Simply put, NIFRS could not operate without our Community Firefighters as they provide the emergency fire and rescue services to local towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the Community Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become Community Firefighters.”

NIFRS values its people and is committed to the principle of equal treatment for all applicants for employment. NIFRS is currently under represented by females and applications from this group are particularly welcome. Appointment will be made solely on merit. The closing date is Friday, August 10, at 3.00pm.