NIFRS to hold Public Information Evening

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is holding a Public Information Evening on Tuesday, February 5 at 7pm in Loughry Campus about its new Learning and Development Centre currently under construction at Desertcreat.

NIFRS began construction on its purpose built Learning & Development Centre in February 2018. Phase 1 of the project is entering its final months of construction and NIFRS would like to provide residents and businesses within the area with an update on the next phase of the project.

A presentation outlining progress to date on Phase 1 and the way forward in regard to Phase 2 will be given by representatives from NIFRS. There will also be an opportunity for those attending to ask any questions, seek information and share your views on the Learning and Development Centre at Desertcreat.

If you would like to register your attendance or seek information, please email desertcreatenquiries@nifrs.org or 028 9266 4221 ext 3518. Alternatively you can forward your views in writing to Facilities and Assets Department, NIFRS Headquarters, 1 Seymour Street, Lisburn, BT27 4SX.

NIFRS would welcome the opportunity to engage with the community on this important project and look forward to hearing from you.

Tea/coffee will be provided on arrival. It is expected that this event will conclude no later than 9pm.