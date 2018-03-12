O’Neill highlights ‘awful state’ of Gortgonis Road

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Joe O’Neill has met with Transport NI to discuss the urgent matter of the “awful state” of the Gortgonis Road, Coalisland.

He said he has received lots of calls from residents and road users complaining about the state of the road.

“I immediately arranged a site meeting with Transport NI to address these matters, I would also encourage anyone that has had their vehicle damaged due to potholes on this road to claim for compensation,” he said. “I highlighted to Transport NI that at the moment this is a very busy road and it often gets more traffic when there are always diversions up past this road, and then we have to plan for the traffic when this new race track comes to town.

“I raised concerns that all our approach roads need to be in a high standard as up to 40.000 visitors will be visiting our wee town and we want them to be impressed with their stay, so good roads should be a high priority for Department of Infrastructure.”