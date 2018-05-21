O’Neill raises need for school traffic calming

Concerns about roads in the Coalisland area were raised by Sinn Féin councillor Joe O’Neill when he and party colleague councillor Niamh Doris met recently with officials from TransportNI (TNI).

In a statement, Torrent councillor O’Neill said gritting on a daily basis on the Annaghmore Road down to Kingsisland School during bad weather was raised again with officials.

He said it was “very fortunate” that nobody was injured due to a few buses and cars skidding off the road over the winter months.

Continuing, the Mid Ulster councillor said: “I then asked for some sort of traffic calming to be carried out at St John’s School Kingsisland and that flashing warning signs be erected to try help lower the speed at this very busy school and that TNI need to listen to the Derrytresk community and deliver this immediately.”

He said the “awful state” of the Gortgonis Road was also raised at a site meeting with a senior management team, and it was agreed that it was in need of repair.

“This road also needs a drainage scheme added, so they have agreed that both works will go on their list of priority jobs,” said Cllr O’Neill.

The councillor also asked for an update on traffic calming for Clonoe village which he has been working on since managing to get the speed limit lowered to 30mph.

He requested speed ramps near the GAA pitch and school, as he said this is a dangerous road used by children crossing to the pitch, school and shop.

“I know that some people don’t like these ramps but if they keep a child from being hurt or worse then they are a good thing for the area,” said Cllr O’Neill.

“Finally I did raise a good few numbers of potholes that were reported to me over the last week, TNI said they will be repaired as soon as possible.”

The councillor thanked everyone in the area for reporting their issues to him in recent weeks. He also thanked Transport NI officials for their cooperation and help on all matters raised.