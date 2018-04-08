Can you help find missing teen Angeleigh Morrison?

PSNI image of missing Angeleigh Morrison

Police have asked for the public to assist them in finding missing 16-year-old Angeleigh Morrison.

The teenager, from Magherafelt, was last seen at her father’s home address in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday at approximately 10am.

A PSNI Facebook post says she is believed to be possibly wearing navy blue jeans, a brown/grey jumper and a brown puffa style jacket.

"If you have any information regarding Angeleigh’s whereabouts, please contact 101, quoting incident no 605 of 07/04/18," adds the post.

"Please share far and wide."