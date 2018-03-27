HOLIDAYS: What will Easter weather be like for us?

We have been bombarded with scare stories about a return of the 'Beast from the East' over Easter.

But according to Met Office Forecaster Martin Bowles, it is not coming to our shores.

"There has been talk of the 'Beast from the East', but that is a gross exaggeration because it is nothing like that," he said.

"The only place that is going to get noticeable snowfall is eastern Scotland.

"Northern Ireland, England and Wales should have no real issues."

"In general there is going to be quite a cold spell (from Good Friday onwards)," he added.

Making the most of the sunshine

"On Friday there will be low pressure over southern England and that will bring some rain to Northern Ireland, but there will be sunny spells as well.

"The air is being drawn in from the east, not from Russia, but from Germany and the Netherlands - and it will be colder than average for this time of year. There will be a maximum of 6 degrees in Belfast and in some rural parts it will be less."

Mr Bowles said on Friday night "there will be a widespread frost with minimum temperatures of -1 or -2 degrees".

"On Saturday it looks to be drier, but still cold with similar temperatures to Friday," he said.

Keeping dry in the rain

"When you get the occasional shower it would be cold enough to give snow - but this should really only be only at the top of mountains.

"We expect it to fall on lower ground as rain."

He said Easter Sunday "will again be a showery day with maximum temperatures of 5 degrees and down to 2 degrees over the hills".

Easter Monday will remain similar "with showers and flurries of snow on higher ground".

Keep your brolly at the ready

"Very few people will see the snow unless they are on higher ground," he added.

"Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after Easter is also likely to remain on the cold side, staying at six degrees maximum with sunshine and showers. It will be a changeable situation."