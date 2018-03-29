When are pubs open over Easter?

What are the the licensing hours over the Easter break?

Thursday March 29: 11.30am to 11pm. Finish at 12 Midnight + 30 minutes drinking-up.

Good Friday (March 30): 5pm to 11pm (with half hour drinking up time). No late extensions. Premises can open earlier than 5pm for the sale of goods other than intoxicating liquor, e.g. lunches & soft drinks

Saturday (March 31): 11.30am – 11.00pm. Finish at 12 midnight + 30 minutes drinking up.

Easter Sunday (April 1): 12.30pm – 10.00pm. No late extensions. 30 minutes drinking-up allowed. Off-Licences: Closed.

Easter Monday: 11.30am – 11.00pm. Normal extensions apply.

A pint of Guinness