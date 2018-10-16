On yer marks, get set...Una and Oonagh are off to Dublin marathon

Two Tyrone ladies are taking part in the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 28 to raise funds for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Una McElroy from Clogher and Oonagh Maguire from Ballygawley who are both therapy radiographers at the Cancer Centre in Belfast, decided to take on the marathon challenge to support the hundreds of people that attend the Cancer Centre every week.

Having worked at the Cancer Centre for over 14 years and specialising in quality assurance, the girls strive to provide safe, effective and compassionate care to every patient who attends the radiotherapy department. They have also witnessed first-hand how the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre makes a difference to local patients, families and staff within the hospital.

Una McElroy said: “Friends of the Cancer Centre is an integral part of the Cancer Centre and the work the charity does to support local people affected by cancer is invaluable. From funding additional staff, additional equipment and investing in local research, to providing thousands of free cups of tea and coffee for patients while they wait on treatment. Everything the charity does makes a huge difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer. Raising funds from the Dublin Marathon is just our small way of giving back and showing our support to our amazing patients.”

To raise additional funds, the girls will also be hosting a treadmill event in the foyer of the Cancer Centre this Thursday, October 18. The event will bring together staff in the Cancer Centre who will complete the marathon distance of 52 miles on two treadmills.

Friends of the Cancer Centre is a local charity dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. The charity enhances the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support to patients such as financial grants. Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families

Fundraising Manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Claire Hogarth said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Oonagh and Una for choosing to support Friends of the Cancer Centre and wish them all the best with the marathon and their fundraising. The money they raise will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to support Una and Oonagh’s fundraising, you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oonagh-maguire1

Special thanks also to Stephen and DW Fitness, Boucher Road, Belfast and Enterprise Van Hire for supporting the treadmill event.

If you would like to follow in Oonagh and Una’s footsteps and support local people affected by cancer by holding an event or volunteering for the charity, then please contact Friends of the Cancer Centre on 028 9069 9393.