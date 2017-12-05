One person taken to hospital after five-vehicle pile-up.

One person has been taken to hospital after a five-car pile-up in Lurgan this morning.

The incident happened on the Portadown Road between the Gilpinstown Road junction and Roundabout one near Pinebank and the Eastway.

Accident on Lurgan's Portadown Road

The road had been closed to traffic for some time while the emergency services dealt with the incident. The road is now passable with care, say the PSNI.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The NI Ambulance Service was called at 08:47 this morning following reports of a five car RTC on the Portadown Road, Lurgan.

“A Paramedic Officer and two Accident and Emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, one patient was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Firefighters also attended the crash.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “A female casualty was out of a vehicle on arrival of firefighters and was taken to hospital. Firefighters rescued another female casualty and she was taken to hospital by ambulance and another male casualty made his own way to hospital. The incident was dealt with at 9.23am.”

The PSNI said: “Diversions on the Portadown Road, Lurgan have been lifted. The road is now passable, however motorists should exercise extreme care when using this road.”

Police are requesting that drivers take an alternative route in and out of Lurgan.

The incident happened around 8.45am with staff from the nearby Eurospar helping to redirect traffic along the Gilpinstown Road.

Updates as we receive them