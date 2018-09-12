‘One-stop-support-shop’ event to be held for local small businesses

FSB Northern Ireland is delighted to announce that booking is open for its small business support event on Thursday, September 27 at The Junction, Dungannon.

As an organisation, FSB is the leading business support organisation across the UK offering tangible benefits such as a 24 hour legal helpline to members, as well as its policy, lobbying and campaigning work on behalf of SMEs.

In Northern Ireland, FSB has approximately 6,000 members and their event on September 27 represents an opportunity for all small businesses to access a number of support services and attend workshops on related topics.

Brendan Kearney, Regional Chair for FSB continues: “Often these events are city-based and SMEs outside of Belfast and Derry don’t get the opportunity to speak to the various support agencies in these environments. By centralising the event in Dungannon, small business owners across NI can access the event easily whether it is to drop in for a one-to-one assessment of their digital fingerprint, to speak to one of the business support organisations exhibiting, to find out about Brexit planning vouchers or to attend as many as three of the one-hour seminar/workshops available. Our format is less about a line-up of keynote speakers and more about small businesses being able to engage with each other and benefit from the support FSB and other key agencies can offer”.

The event is free and runs from 9.30am to 1pm but places are limited and booking essential on the seminars that include ‘Cybercrime’, ‘Essentials of Employment Law’, ‘SMEs public procurement and tendering’ and ‘Social Media and Video Marketing’. Booking is not required for the business support exhibition where SMEs can speak to a number of support agencies such as InvestNI, InterTradeIreland about current opportunities.

“We also have Action Mental Health and Rural Support attending as FSB has a strong focus on the Mental Health issues impacting our small business owners. Cancer Focus will have their wellbeing van at the event for people to undertake a health check, as often time is a big restraint on SMEs to avail of these types of checks…we have essentially brought services, advice and information in a ‘one-stop-shop’ to their doorstep” suggests Roisin McAliskey, Development Manager for FSB.

If you have a small business and would like to take advantage of the various options, please visit the FSB NI Eventbrite page to book your place on the seminars or clinics or contact Fiona.Quinn@fsb.org.uk for more details.