Our Adam takes top academic award

Dungannon student, Adam Willis, picked up a top award for outstanding academic achievement from Stranmillis University College at the College’s annual awards ceremony.

Adam, a former pupil of Howard Primary School and The Royal School, Dungannon won The Association of Teachers’ and Lecturers’ Prize for Education Studies, awarded to the third year student who has gained the highest marks in Education Studies.

Commenting on Adam’s award, Dr Anne Heaslett, Principal of Stranmillis University College said: “Our mission at Stranmillis is to ‘enrich the lives of children, young people and communities through excellence in teaching, scholarship and research’.

“How we do that is by producing Learning Leaders who have the talents and skills to inspire, enthuse and lead our children and young people, and give them the best possible start in life.

“For almost 100 years, Stranmillis has been shaping education, unlocking the potential of teachers, educators and students and building better futures for our communities.

“Adam’s achievements reflect that spirit of innovation, passion and innovative thinking. Our congratulations go to Adam, his family and the teachers who have helped inspire and shape his potential.

“With talented education professionals like Adam, the future of teaching is in great hands.”

Adam is pictured with special guest, Daniel Clawson, who graduated from Stranmillis in 2013 and has rapidly climbed through the ranks to Assistant Principal at Desborough College, an innovative Academy school in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and a Board Member of Young Enterprise.

Full story online: www.tyronetimes.co.uk