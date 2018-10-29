Over 4,000 brave the freeze

Despite the chill on the hill as temperatures took a dip last week, the Hill of The O’Neill was pack to capacity on Friday night.

The popular Dungannon base saw just under 4,000 people braved the cold to enjoy the fun and fireworks organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

Pictured enjoying the Spooktacular Halloween event on The Hill, Dungannon.

The fun kicked off with free Halloween Freaky Tales and art workshop sessions taking place at Dungannon Library and Ranfurly House from early afternoon.

Children created some spooky art work and the drop-in Make Your Own Halloween Bats and Spiders workshop certainly got the little terrors into the Halloween spirit before the frighteningly fang-tastic fun started on the Hill.

Halloween party goers enjoyed ghastly games, mystifying music, freaky face painting, brilliant balloon modelling, and dance along with some scary characters, as stilt walkers and fire jugglers helped to set the freaky, Halloween mood.

The evening finished with the highly anticipated spectacular fireworks display, which lit up the night sky above the town.

A great night was had by all at the fang-tasic Halloween on The Hill event in Dungannon.

Plans are already in place for the next big event on the Hill - this year’s Magical Christmas Kingdom, happening from Friday, November 23 to Sunday 25.

At the Hill of the O’Neill visitors will get the chance to journey through the Nutcracker realms as you make your way to Santa’s Grotto. Then visit Santa’s stables to meet his real reindeer, make your own reindeer food, meet the LED spinning elves, enjoy a funfair ride, face painting and much more.

The Christmas lights will be switched on in the town centre from 5pm - 6.30pm on Saturday, November 24. For more information, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/Christmas or contact the Hill.

There were plenty of spooky characters on The Hill at the annual Halloween event on Friday.

These two are pictured enjoying the Spooktacular Halloween event on The Hill, Dungannon.