Over 400 local engineering enthusiasts attended a recent Get Engineering Careers Fair at South West College (SWC) Dungannon.

The aim of the event was for guests to find out more about careers and opportunities with over 30 employers from the local advanced manufacturing engineering industry.

Over 400 local engineering enthusiasts attended a recent Get Engineering Careers Fair at South West College (SWC) Dungannon Freelance Buy a Photo

Pictured at the recent Get Engineering Careers Fair at South West College (SWC) Dungannon Freelance Buy a Photo

Pictured at the recent Get Engineering Careers Fair at South West College (SWC) Dungannon Freelance Buy a Photo

Pictured at the recent Get Engineering Careers Fair at South West College (SWC) Dungannon Freelance Buy a Photo

View more