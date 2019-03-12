Over £50,000 given in grants to people with cancer in Mid Ulster

Macmillan Cancer Support awarded grants of around £51,000 last year to people with cancer in the Mid Ulster area in financial hardship, thanks to funds raised by its supporters.

Around £34,000 in Macmillan grants helped people with cancer in Mid Ulster to pay for heating or clothing as having cancer can mean you feel the cold more or may be

spending more time at home between treatments.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Increased costs can happen because people with cancer’s income goes down while their costs for things such as heating and travelling to hospital for treatment goes up.

In total, the charity gave grants to around 300 people with cancer in the Mid Ulster area.

Heather Monteverde, Head of Services for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so I’m pleased Macmillan

awarded around £51,000 in grants last year to ease the money worries of people living with cancer in in the Mid Ulster area.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials from heating to travel costs for more than 4,600

people with cancer across Northern Ireland in 2018, helping to make money one less worry.

“Grants are just one way in which Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support. If you’re living with cancer and worried about money I’d urge

you to get in touch to find out how we can support you.”

Macmillan offers grants to people with cancer who are struggling financially, have a limited income or savings.