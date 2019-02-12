Paint thrown over Teebane memorial - ‘an act of desecration'

Paint has been thrown over a memorial to eight workmen murdered by the IRA at Teebane in January 1992, according to a local Ulster Unionist Councillor.

Councillor Trevor Wilson, who is leader of the UUP grouping on Mid Ulster District Council, strongly condemned the latest attack on the memorial located between Cookstown and Omagh.

“I am utterly disgusted at the latest attack on the memorial to the eight Protestant workmen who were cruelly murdered by the IRA at Teebane crossroads just over 27 years ago," he said.

“In this latest attack the memorial has had paint thrown over it. Republicans often talk the language of rights and respect, but actions speak louder than words, and in Mid Ulster the Unionist community has learned down the years that for many republicans, we are entitled to no rights and no respect.

“Whoever committed this act of desecration at this memorial has nothing of value to contribute to any community or cause. They cannot respect the memory of eight men murdered as they returned home from a day’s work, and they should not be surprised that all decent citizens will regard both them and their actions with utter contempt.”

Police say they are treating it as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation contact officers in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference 1104 12/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.