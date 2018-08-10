Park event marks end of the school holidays

Picnic in the Park is rapidly becoming one of the most popular attractions in Mid Ulster Council’s events calendar bringing in people from throughout the district to Dungannon for an afternoon of free entertainment.

This year the event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27, for many marking the end of the school summer holidays.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the event will take place from 12 noon – 5pm and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

There will be live music from local ladies, The Bellas, lots of free, fun family entertainment and guests can bring their own picnic food and blankets. Food will also be available to purchase on-site.

The weather, of course, is the only thing that can’t be guaranteed so check before you go and pack appropriately.

The Council has teamed up with Streetwise Performance to bring an array of fantastic family entertainment. Show pieces include street artists Babcock and Bobbins who are two of Ireland’s top street circus entertainers, offering a comic display of juggling, unicycling, fire juggling and ladder balancing.

Dr Funnybone will add an element of mystery and trickery to the day with and magic and puppet show experience that will delight the little ones.

Last year’s very popular Go Fly a Kite workshops will also make a return, with brand new Pottery Wheel workshops with Shauna McCann added to the bill for this year.

There will be lots of other free fun including face painting, balloon modelling and interactive activities for children.